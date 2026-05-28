Why Inditex is fully committing to diversification and artificial intelligence

Inditex, the Spanish fashion group that owns Zara, sees diversification across brands, countries, and technology as the driver of further growth. For the world’s largest fashion retailer, this marks the beginning of a new phase in its development, exactly 25 years after its initial public offering.

A formula for every customer

CEO Óscar García Maceiras emphasized in an interview with Bloomberg TV that the group aims to differentiate itself by serving customers worldwide through various formats. The group derives a significant competitive advantage from its broad geographic reach. Inditex has stores in 98 countries and manages eight brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, and Lefties. The latter brand, which focuses on more affordable fashion, is now expanding further beyond Spain and Portugal. García Maceiras calls this diversification “one of the group’s key strengths.”