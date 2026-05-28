Douglas opens its fifteenth Belgian store in Malines

Douglas is opening a new store Malines on 5 June. The retailer is moving into the former BNP Paribas office. The beauty chain is drawn to the city’s “young and growing population.”

Strategic location

The new location covers approximately 300 square meters and, according to Douglas, will create seventeen jobs. The chain views Mechelen as a strategic location within its Belgian expansion plans. “With 90,000 residents, a young and growing population, and a vibrant city center, Mechelen is an attractive location for our premium beauty concept,” Hellen van Kempen, senior communications manager at Douglas, told Het Nieuwsblad.