Zalando signs five-year partnership with Belgian football association

Fashion platform Zalando will be the commercial partner of the Royal Belgian Football Association (URBSFA) for the next five years. The company has signed an agreement running through the end of 2030, securing a prominent presence alongside the Red Devils, the Red Flames, and the Belgian youth teams.

Catwalk moments

The partnership kicks off with a national campaign under the slogan “The Devil is in all of us.” The campaign features stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Amadou Onana, and Jérémy Doku. According to Zalando, the campaign revolves around the Belgian “daredevil” mentality and the link between soccer, fashion, and self-expression.

A notable part of the contract is the so-called “Zalando Arrival Moment.” From now on, the arrival of players at the URBSFA training center in Tubize will feature Zalando branding. With this, the company aims to turn the players’ walk to the locker room into a visible fashion moment, similar to the attention given to players’ outfits in top international sports competitions. Zalando will also use selected outfits commercially via its online store and app.

Sports range in the spotlight

James Rothwell, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Zalando, calls soccer “one of the most influential cultural moments in Europe.” He says: “This partnership supports our strategy to be Europe’s leading destination for sports and lifestyle.” According to Rothwell, Zalando is seeing sustained growth in interest in sports brands on the platform.

For the KBVB, the partnership represents an expansion of its commercial strategy beyond traditional sports sponsorship. CEO Peter Willems says that Zalando brings “scale and expertise in engagement” and can therefore help to “stay in touch with fans 365 days a year.”

Content during the World Cup

In addition to visibility in stadiums and on media channels, Zalando will also receive exclusive activation rights. During the World Cup, the company will produce live content from Seattle focused on the Belgian national team. Additionally, members of the Zalando Plus loyalty program will gain access to exclusive tickets, autographed jerseys, and other fan experiences.

The partnership is part of a broader strategy in which Zalando is expanding its sports offering: in recent years, the group has invested more heavily in categories such as soccer, running, and cycling, and is increasingly seeking to differentiate itself through a combination of fashion, sports, and entertainment.