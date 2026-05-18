Swatch launch causes chaos across Europe

The launch of an exclusive Swatch watch collection in collaboration with Audemars Piguet led to chaotic scenes in several European cities this weekend. The Swiss watch brand is now even urging people not to flock to stores in large numbers.

Ten times the value

The launch of the new “Royal Pop Collection” by Swatch and luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet has completely spiraled out of control in several European cities. Long lines, hundreds of people camping out in front of stores, police interventions, and even temporary closures demonstrate the scale of the hype.