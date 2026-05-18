Is Primark finally going for “full-fledged” e-commerce?

Primark, the fast-fashion retailer that has so far resisted the lure of e-commerce, is reportedly looking to acquire an online distribution center. The clothing brand currently offers only (limited) click-and-collect services, but is that about to change?

Bidding for Asos fulfillment center

Primark recently bid on Asos’ massive online fulfillment center, which was ultimately acquired by department store chain Marks & Spencer for 67.5 million pounds (about 78 million euros). This was reported by the British newspaper The Times, which speculates that Primark may want to go beyond its current click-and-collect service.