M&S acquires Asos warehouse to double its online fashion sales

Marks & Spencer is acquiring an automated distribution center belonging to the online retailer Asos, located in Lichfield, England. The British retailer pays £67.5 million (€78 million) for the logistics complex. In the long term, M&S aims to double its online fashion sales, while Asos is content with more moderate growth.

Faster and more choice

The 437,000-square-foot distribution center—approximately 40,600 square meters—is expected to be operational for M&S starting in 2027 and will employ 600 people. The British department store group has been investing heavily for several years in digitalization and logistics to gain ground against purely online players, such as, ironically, Asos.