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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Shein accuses Temu of large-scale copyright infringement

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Fashion11 May, 2026
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It’s not just Western retailers that are struggling with Chinese e-commerce players. Chinese platforms are also at odds with one another, as evidenced by a lawsuit between Shein and Temu in the United Kingdom. Shein is accusing Temu—of all things—of stealing designs.

Thousands of copies

Fast fashion platform Shein is accusing rival Temu of copyright infringement “on an industrial scale” in a lawsuit filed with the High Court in London. Temu, in turn, claims that Shein is using legal proceedings to stifle competition. The case marks a new escalation in the global battle between the two Chinese e-commerce giants.

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