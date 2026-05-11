Did Nike exploit import tariffs to earn twice?

Consumers are suing Nike in the U.S. because the sneaker giant is not refunding them the import duties it collected. Since the court ruled that Trump’s tariffs are illegal, companies have already received refunds for the tax—but consumers have already paid higher prices in the meantime.

Background: the tariff issue

The story dates back to the import tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed in 2018 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). These tariffs affected a wide range of imported goods, including clothing and shoes. At the time, Nike reported having paid approximately $1.1 billion (about €1 billion) in import duties.