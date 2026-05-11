Armani is considering splitting among LVMH, L’Oréal, and EssilorLuxottica

Instead of choosing one, Armani is exploring whether LVMH, L’Oréal, and EssilorLuxottica could each be given a slice of the pie. The late founder, Giorgio Armani, stipulated in his will that a minority stake (15%) be sold, preferably to one of those groups.

Keeping everyone happy

The Italian newspaper la Repubblica reports that the group is considering splitting a 15% stake into three equal parts. This would allow all three candidates to remain involved. After all, it was designer Giorgio Armani himself who, in his will, had designated the French luxury group LVMH, beauty producer L’Oréal, and eyewear manufacturer EssilorLuxottica as preferred buyers. The Italian fashion house has been collaborating with L’Oréal and EssilorLuxottica for years: they hold the licenses to produce the brand’s perfumes and eyewear, respectively.