Does Shein send data to China? Irish watchdog investigates

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) is investigating Shein Ireland, where the online retailer’s European headquarters are located. The regulator believes the company may have illegally transferred personal data of European users to China.

GDPR check

Because many international tech companies have their European headquarters in Ireland, the DPC frequently checks whether large technology companies are complying with the European privacy law, the GDPR. This time, the investigation concerns the transfer of personal data to China. The regulator is also examining whether Shein explains clearly enough how the company uses personal data.