Europe blocks French law against (ultra) fast fashion

France is running into a legal roadblock in its fight against ultra-fast fashion. The so-called Loi Violland, intended to curb the impact of cheap clothing giants like Shein and Temu, is facing opposition from the European Commission.

Brussels fears a patchwork of regulations

The law, named after politician Anne-Cécile Violland, has already been approved by the French National Assembly and Senate. It centers on three pillars: an environmental tax of up to 10 euros per garment by 2030, a ban on advertising for ultrafast fashion, and mandatory transparency regarding the environmental impact of products.