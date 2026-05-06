Primark to invest more than 85 million euros in Spain and Portugal

Primark is allocating more than 85 million euros for store openings and major renovations in Portugal and Spain, where the Irish fashion chain is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

300 new jobs

In Spain, Primark is allocating 40 million euros for the renovation of eleven stores in Albacete, Algeciras, Cartagena, Cornellà de Llobregat, Fuengirola, Pamplona, Roquetas de Mar, Santander, Santiago de Compostela, Vitoria-Gasteiz, and Zaragoza. The chain promises a smarter layout, updated decor, and a more modern store image in line with its latest concept, including the introduction of self-checkout kiosks. In addition, the retailer is opening a new store in Talavera de la Reina, in the Los Alfares shopping center. This will be its 68th location in Spain and the second in the province of Toledo. This year, Primark is celebrating twenty years of presence in Spain.



In Portugal, the fashion chain is allocating 45 million euros for four new locations in Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia, Castelo Branco, and Setúbal, plus an expansion of the popular store in Forum Coimbra. The retailer has been active in the country for 17 years and has a solid customer base there.

The investment round will create more than 300 new jobs in both countries. “This is a historic moment for Primark on the Iberian Peninsula: this investment reflects our confidence in these markets and our long-term commitment to Spain and Portugal,” says Carlos Inácio, managing director of Primark Iberia.