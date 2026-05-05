From generational gap to global brand: Gap, the legacy of Doris Fisher

Doris Fisher, co-founder of the iconic American clothing brand Gap, passed away on Saturday at the age of 94. What began as a quest to find a pair of pants for her husband, Donald Fisher, in San Francisco during the hippie heydays, grew into an empire that dressed and shaped generations of Americans.

Protest against the WASP

“The Gap” was neither the first nor the last brand to find fertile ground in San Francisco during the 1960s, a city that was riding the waves of flower power at the time. The youth of that era rebelled against many things, but above all against the prevailing norms and values and against the conservative and wealthy Americans, the so-called WASPs or “White Anglo-Saxon Protestants.”