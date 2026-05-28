Marie-Stella-Maris to open its third Belgian store in Bruges

The Dutch lifestyle brand Marie-Stella-Maris is continuing its expansion in Belgium: following previous openings in Antwerp and Knokke, Bruges is next in line. Belgium is an important and growing market for the retailer.

Strong growth online and offline

The new 65-square-meter store will open on July 16 on Zuidzandstraat, a bustling shopping street and one of the main access routes to the city’s historic center. The choice of the tourist destination Bruges is strategic, the company says. With international visitors, high-end retail, culture, and refined aesthetics, the city aligns well with the world of Marie-Stella-Maris, a brand known for luxury body care, home fragrances, and design, combined with a strong focus on experience and social impact.

“For Marie-Stella-Maris, Belgium has become a particularly important market where we are seeing strong growth both online and in retail. We are noticing an increasing demand for brands that combine scent, design, quality, and meaning in a refined way,” says CEO Kika Buhrmann. “With this opening, we are further building on our ambition to become a leading European premium lifestyle brand.” Following the opening, the retailer will have 21 stores in Belgium and the Netherlands.