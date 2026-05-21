Rental of baby gear has tripled at Qiddo

Qiddo, which rents out baby and children’s products, saw its order volume increase by 300% over the past year. This is partly due to the Dreambaby network, now that the rental company is also part of the Belgian Vanhalst Retail Group.

Pickup locations at Dreambaby

Qiddo has been growing rapidly since Vanhalst Retail Group—which also owns Dreambaby, Supra Bazar, and KABINE— joined the company last year. Thanks to that integration, the rental company now has thirty pickup and return points in Dreambaby stores across Belgium. The result: today, 75% of customers pick up their orders at a Dreambaby store, while 25% opt for home delivery.

This strong growth fits within a broader consumer trend in which young families are increasingly opting for temporary access to baby products rather than purchasing them, according to founder and CEO Tine Bovijn: “The way young families consume is fundamentally changing.” She believes that products used intensively for only a few months are particularly well-suited for rental: the most popular rental periods are one or six months.

Growth in the Netherlands

Qiddo states that families can save up to 40% on average by renting instead of buying. The “Try & Buy” model is also gaining ground: 8.3% of customers go on to purchase the rented product through Qiddo. Premium strollers, in particular, are among the most popular categories within the rental model.

Meanwhile, the company is also seeing demand from the Netherlands rise: 7.5% of orders now come from Dutch customers. As the spring and summer months approach, Qiddo is noticing an increasing demand for travel products in particular. The product range will expand further in the coming months to include children’s bicycles and toy boxes for children up to six years old.