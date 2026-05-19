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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Rituals: ‘Ayurveda’ is for everyone, after all

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Beauty/Care19 May, 2026
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Rituals has withdrawn its objection to the business name “House of Ayurveda” used by two Ayurvedic therapists. The cosmetics company claimed that the name was too similar to its own brands, but ended up facing a backlash itself.

Protection of trademark rights

According to Rituals, the objection was motivated by concerns about potential brand confusion with its own brands such as House of Rituals and The Ritual of Ayurveda. “We place great value on protecting our trademark rights and wanted to prevent consumers from getting confused between our products and other services,” a company spokesperson told De Volkskrant.

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