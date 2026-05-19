[In the Picture] Ace & Tate expands into Wallonia

The Dutch eyewear chain Ace & Tate is taking the next step in its expansion in Belgium with the opening of a store in Liège: its eleventh in the country and its first in Wallonia. The retailer aims to further expand its physical presence in key cities.

Next phase

Ace & Tate’s new store opened last Thursday on Rue Pont d’Île, a popular shopping street in the city’s commercial heart, where other optical chains have also established themselves, including Pearle, Jimmy Fairley, Lunettes Pour Tous, and Polette. The Dutch eyewear brand now has eleven locations in Belgium and is gaining a foothold in Wallonia for the first time. The retailer describes this as an important next phase in its Belgian expansion, with a focus on further expanding physical presence and brand experience in key cities.

“Liège, with its vibrant energy and rich architectural heritage, felt like the perfect next destination for us,” said Lex van de Vliet, CEO of Ace & Tate. “We look forward to bringing our expertise and thoughtful designs to even more people in this lively neighborhood.”

Green interior

For the interior concept, Ace & Tate drew inspiration from the green, hilly landscape of the region around Liège. The store combines warm materials and natural textures with a green setting that extends from floor to ceiling, creating a calm and inviting atmosphere. In addition to an extensive collection of optical frames and sunglasses, Ace & Tate also offers professional eye care in-store: visitors can receive a free eye exam, performed by certified opticians.

Founded in 2013, Ace & Tate combines a contemporary design vision with a strong focus on sustainability and eye care, and has expanded its retail network to more than 80 locations across Europe in recent years. Earlier this year, the company acquired its Spanish counterpart, PJ Lobster.