Wondr opens third flagship store in medieval pharmacy: “This wasn’t the plan”

Wondr, the Belgian brand for sustainable personal care products owned by Planet B, opened its third flagship store in Leuven this weekend. Somewhat against its will, as “we actually had no intention of opening another store at all.” But co-founder Tibbe Verschaffel couldn’t pass up this 500-year-old former pharmacy.

Symbolic location

The new store in Leuven introduces the “Wondr lab”, a concept that highlights the scientific background of the brand’s products. Visitors can have an AI scan of their face taken in the store and, together with the history of this unique building, discover the evolution of science. Verschaffel: “I’m an engineer myself, and we do a lot of R&D for our products. For example, we even developed the AI tool behind the face scanner ourselves.”