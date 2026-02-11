Ace & Tate acquires Spanish company PJ Lobster

Dutch eyewear brand Ace & Tate is taking an important step in Spain with the acquisition of local label Project Lobster, better known as PJ Lobster. “An important next step in our European growth,” says the retailer.

Scale

“This acquisition strengthens our base with well-performing stores and experienced local teams. Project Lobster closely aligns with our approach to eyewear, which combines thoughtful design, high-quality eye care, and a customer-centric experience,” says Ace & Tate CEO Lex van de Vliet. The Dutch retailer already has more than 80 stores in Europe and plans to open a dozen more this year in Cork, London, Liège, Berlin, and Bern, among other locations.

“By joining Ace & Tate, we gain the scale and knowledge to grow in a thoughtful way, while continuing to focus on quality, eye care, and our customers,” said Oscar Valledor, co-founder of PJ Lobster, the company that was founded in 2018 as a digital brand and later expanded to physical stores. In addition to its online store, the chain has four stores in Barcelona, two in Madrid, and one in Valencia.