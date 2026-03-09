[Interview] “Shoppers don’t just buy special offers” (Karolina Markiewicz-Kuskowska, Henkel Benelux)

“Shoppers are quite willing to spend a little more when they see the added value of innovations,” says Karolina Markiewicz-Kuskowska of Henkel Consumer Brands Benelux. “It’s not private labels that determine the speed of the race.”

“Making consumers happier”

From a brand-new office in Utrecht, Polish-born Markiewicz-Kuskowska has been leading Henkel Consumer Brands’ activities in the Benelux for almost a year. “That new office was a big step for us after leaving Nieuwegein. Utrecht is a beautiful city and well connected by public transport. We are located in a sustainable building,” says the general manager, who braves the Antwerp ring road several times a month on her way to Brussels. In her more than twelve-year career at Henkel, she has previously served as general manager for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as for Greece and Cyprus.