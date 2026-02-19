Zalando’s generative revolution: how AI is redefining the fashion experience

Generative AI is rewriting the rules of e-commerce and fashion. “The future of fashion revolves around emotion, technology, and clear choices,” says Laura Toledano, general manager Western Europe at Zalando. She will speak on March 19 at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-commerce Congress in Brussels about the role of AI in the future of retail.

From static to dynamic

Fashion retail is on the verge of a fundamental transformation. Whereas platforms have competed for years on scale and operational efficiency, competition is now being decided at the intersection of technology, emotion, and trust. Zalando is fully committed to this shift. The German giant is doing away with traditional e-commerce formats.

Where products were presented on white backgrounds for years, Zalando is now focusing on contextual images, product videos, and virtual fitting rooms. Generative AI enables the retailer to create content that is not only informative but also inspiring, says Laura Toledano at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-commerce Congress on March 19.

Emotion as a distinctive weapon

In a market that is becoming saturated with fast, cheap fashion, Zalando is choosing a different course. “We need to be present at the intersection where inspiration leads to purchase. So we don’t just want to let customers buy, we also want to inspire them,” the top executive said in an interview with RetailDetail.

This vision translates into features such as the “Zalando Assistant,” an AI-driven styling tool that provides personalized advice based on customer behavior, and “boards” – digital mood boards where users can put together and share outfits. People who see a product in context are also more likely to buy it.

Technology with a human face

AI plays a key role in the transformation, but Toledano emphasizes that it is not an end in itself. Personalization remains based on explicit and implicit customer signals, with clear boundaries. “We want to be relevant, not intrusive. That’s why we always add an element of discovery.” Human contact also remains essential in the relationship with brands: “AI can do a lot, but it cannot replace partnership.”

The keynote highlights how these innovations build trust, reduce return rates, and create even more inspiring shopping experiences for millions of customers across Europe. The strategy is already paying off: the number of active customers recently reached a record high.

Discover Zalando, Delhaize, Les Jumelles, Drukke Mama’s, and more at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress at Trademart Brussels!