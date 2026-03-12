Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Zalando grows thanks to AI and acquisition of About You

icon
Fashion12 March, 2026
Zalando

Zalando grew strongly in 2025, mainly due to investments in technological and logistical efficiency. The German fashion platform sees its turnover rising to €12.3 billion and expects further growth in 2026 thanks to AI, new apps, and the integration of About You.

Integration of About You

Zalando’s revenue rose by 16.8% to €12.3 billion, while adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 15.6% to €591 million. Trading volume (GMV) – the total value of all sales via the platform – also grew by 14.7% to €17.6 billion.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail