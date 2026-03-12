Zalando grows thanks to AI and acquisition of About You

Zalando grew strongly in 2025, mainly due to investments in technological and logistical efficiency. The German fashion platform sees its turnover rising to €12.3 billion and expects further growth in 2026 thanks to AI, new apps, and the integration of About You.

Integration of About You

Zalando’s revenue rose by 16.8% to €12.3 billion, while adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 15.6% to €591 million. Trading volume (GMV) – the total value of all sales via the platform – also grew by 14.7% to €17.6 billion.