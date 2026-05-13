Management changes at Uniqlo in Europe

Uniqlo’s top executive in the Benelux region is moving to Germany and Poland. She will be succeeded by the Japanese clothing group’s top executive in Italy.

Leaving Antwerp

Kaman Leung, who has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2020 and was responsible for Uniqlo’s operations in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, has assumed the same role in Germany and Poland as of May 1. This was reported by the trade publications Textilwirtschaft and FashionUnited. Just over a decade ago, she was a store manager at the retailer’s first Belgian store in Antwerp, where she has lived ever since. In September, that store moved to a larger, prestigious location.

In her new role, she succeeds Kohsuke Kobayashi, who has been appointed COO of Uniqlo Thailand. In the Benelux, she is succeeded by Masayoshi Nakamura, who is transferring from Uniqlo Italy.