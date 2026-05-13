Mango hooks up with Hailey Bieber for 2026 summer campaign

The Spanish fashion chain Mango has signed Hailey Bieber as the new face of its 2026 summer campaign. The campaign, titled “Craft Your Own Story,“ was shot in Los Angeles and highlights the personal style of the model and wife of singer Justin Bieber.

With matching collection

“Hailey Bieber perfectly embodies Mango’s values: authenticity, contemporary elegance, and self-expression,” said a spokesperson for the brand. “Her style and personality align seamlessly with our new campaign, which revolves around creating your own story.” With this collaboration, Bieber follows in the footsteps of other famous Mango ambassadors such as Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Kendall Jenner.

The American celebrity will also have her own collection, featuring items such as micro-shorts, crop tops, oversized sweaters, and mini-dresses. Prices range from 9.99 euros for a fitted top to 69.99 euros for a long dress. The collection also includes accessories such as sandals, handbags, scarves, and belts. The campaign was officially launched on Tuesday, and the accompanying collection is available in select stores and online.

Mango, founded in 1984, is currently riding high: in 2025, the company reported revenue of 3.767 billion euros, a 13% increase compared to the previous year. For 2026, Mango expects revenue of nearly 4 billion euros. In 2025, the Spanish chain invested a record amount of nearly 225 million euros in the expansion and renovation of its global store network.