Shein to open five more stores in French BHV department stores

Shein opens additional sales outlets at the French department store chain BHV after all. On Wednesday, 25 February, the corners will open in Limoges, Angers, Dijon, Grenoble, and Reims. They were originally scheduled to open in November.

First, let’s wait and see

What was supposed to be “a delay of a few days or weeks” ultimately lasted several months: the Chinese ultra-fast fashion giant was supposed to open corners in Reims and Dijon on November 18 and in Limoges on November 21, but is only doing so now. BHV owner Frédéric Merlin first wanted to analyze the performance of the first store in Paris.