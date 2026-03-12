Geox looking for new breath after drop in sales

Geox, the Italian shoe brand once known for its breathable soles, is now looking for a new breath: the 2025 financial year closed with an 8.3% drop in sales. The brand is undergoing a strategic repositioning.

Improvement at the bottom

The 8.3% drop in sales to €608.7 million is not solely the result of weak market demand, but also of conscious strategic choices. Geox has withdrawn from underperforming markets such as the United States and China, which had a negative impact of €16.7 million on sales.