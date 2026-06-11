Bimba y Lola posts record profits

The Spanish fashion chain Bimba y Lola posted record profits of 8 million euros in 2025, a staggering 433% increase compared to the previous year.

Investing in international expansion

Earlier this year, Bimba y Lola—which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year—had already reported a 6.83% increase in revenue to 250 million euros, a growth partly attributable to the expansion of its international operations and e-commerce. It now appears that profit figures have also shown particularly strong growth.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 68.42% to 32 million euros, compared to 19 million euros in the previous fiscal year. This results in an EBITDA margin of 13% of revenue.

Of total revenue, 78% (approximately 195 million euros) came from physical stores in 34 markets. The number of stores grew by 11 to 321 locations worldwide. Online sales accounted for 22% of total revenue, amounting to 55 million euros, and grew by 11.92%.

In Spain alone, Bimba y Lola generated 58% of its revenue. CEO Jose Manuel Martínez states that investments in international expansion and store modernization are crucial to the brand’s future strategy.