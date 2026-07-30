Primark approaches the 500-store milestone

On September 1, Primark will open its 500th store worldwide. The Irish fashion retailer, founded in 1969, now operates in 19 countries across Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

Price cuts

The celebration will take place in Italy: the 500th store will open in just over four weeks at the La Cartiera shopping center in Naples. It will cover 3,160 m² and create 150 local jobs, the company reports.

The retailer has just launched a new price campaign across all 19 markets where the chain operates. Prices on hundreds of popular products in women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion have been reduced. The initiative shows that even Primark is not immune to increased competition, particularly from China. The chain is preparing for a spin-off from its parent company, Associated British Foods (ABF): by the end of 2027, they will operate as two separate publicly traded companies.