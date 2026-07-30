[In the Picture] Bershka tests new store concept ahead of US expansion

Bershka has renovated its flagship store in La Coruña (Spain), while the brand is preparing to open its first stores in the United States. The Inditex subsidiary is proving that brick-and-mortar stores remain strategically important, even for young consumers.

Physical store launch in the US

The store on Plaza de Lugo spans 710 square meters across two floors. Among other things, Bershka added self-checkout lanes and a separate area for picking up and returning online orders. What’s new, however, is that the youth brand is moving away from the standard open-floor plan: modular furniture, rounded concrete blocks, wood, and stainless steel divide the space into smaller zones.

“The result is an environment that transforms the traditional experience of a large retail space into a more intimate and welcoming space,” the retail chain says in a press release. According to the brand, the layout is designed to encourage customers to browse for longer. The store in La Coruña, where Inditex’s headquarters are also located, serves as a testing ground for concepts that Bershka can later roll out more widely.

The renovation precedes the next phase of expansion: Inditex CEO Óscar García Maceiras announced late last year that Bershka will open its first two stores in the United States in 2026. This marks the first time Inditex’s second-largest brand—after Zara—will enter the US market with physical stores.