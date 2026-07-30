Skechers completes construction of European distribution centre in Liège

Skechers is expanding in Wallonia, which has been its main logistics hub for decades: in August, the American shoe manufacturer will complete construction of a new European distribution center at the Liège airport.

Larger and automated

The complex covers 230,000 square meters and will replace the existing operations in nearby Milmort. The short distance between the two locations is intended to ease the transition for employees. “For more than 23 years, Skechers has relied on Wallonia as a strategic base for its European operations, and this new phase marks the next chapter in our growth,” says Chief Operating Officer David Weinberg.

Skechers is also equipping the distribution center with advanced automation to accommodate further growth in Europe. “This massive, automated, and sustainable facility places us at the forefront of innovative distribution on the continent,” said Weinberg. Skechers plans to complete the first phase of the move by the end of 2028. The footwear giant had already announced that work would begin in 2024.

The center consolidates the entire logistics chain, from receiving goods to shipping orders. It serves both business customers and consumers who order directly from Skechers. According to the company, the investment is intended to support its European operations for the next twenty years.