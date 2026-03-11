Fashion chain Bimba y Lola celebrates 20th anniversary with growth

Spanish fashion and accessories chain Bimba y Lola is celebrating its twentieth anniversary in style: the company achieved a turnover of just over €250 million, an increase of 7% compared to the previous year.

Major international steps

“Our twentieth anniversary year has ended on a very positive note,” says CEO José Manuel Martínez. According to Martínez, the company has taken important steps in its international strategy. “We have taken further steps in the global development of the brand by opening up new markets and channels, strengthening our organization and board of directors, and further optimizing operations at our logistics center and new headquarters.”