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Written by Pauline Neerman
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How AO76 aims to put children’s clothing with family values back on the map

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Fashion11 June, 2026

Just like the clothing, the business is also passed down from generation to generation at AO76. Today, 32-year-old Gaspard Poelman heads the brand that was known as American Outfitters until 2017 — and still is, to some extent. He brings a breath of fresh air, but also consciously balances the present and the past.

Between tradition and innovation

Notably, Gaspard Poelman came on board in May 2020, tasked with revitalizing a 50-year-old brand and launching “AO76” into the market: a children’s label positioning itself as premium, colorful, and high-quality. It was no coincidence that the company buried the old name, American Outfitters, when Europe’s pro-American sentiment shifted around 2017.

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