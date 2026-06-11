How AO76 aims to put children’s clothing with family values back on the map

Just like the clothing, the business is also passed down from generation to generation at AO76. Today, 32-year-old Gaspard Poelman heads the brand that was known as American Outfitters until 2017 — and still is, to some extent. He brings a breath of fresh air, but also consciously balances the present and the past.

Between tradition and innovation

Notably, Gaspard Poelman came on board in May 2020, tasked with revitalizing a 50-year-old brand and launching “AO76” into the market: a children’s label positioning itself as premium, colorful, and high-quality. It was no coincidence that the company buried the old name, American Outfitters, when Europe’s pro-American sentiment shifted around 2017.