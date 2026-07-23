China threatens with retaliation against France over anti-fast fashion law

China is threatening to take countermeasures against France in response to the recent law targeting ultra-fast fashion. The French regulations primarily affect Chinese platforms such as Shein, Temu, and AliExpress, and are thus part of a widening retail conflict between Europe and China.

Up to 20 euros in taxes piece

Starting September 1, the French law will impose a financial surcharge on certain garments that companies market in large volumes and at very low prices. The levy will increase gradually, reaching a maximum of 20 euros per item by 2030. France is also banning all advertising for brands that fall under the definition of ultra-fast fashion: even influencer marketing on social media is no longer permitted.