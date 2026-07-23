Takko Fashion reaches the 2,000-store mark in Europe

On July 22, fashion discounter Takko Fashion opened its 2,000th store in Europe in Essen, Germany. The retailer plans to open approximately 120 new stores during the current fiscal year.

300 stores in three years

According to Takko Fashion, the company is experiencing its strongest wave of expansion since 2019: in the first quarter of the current fiscal year alone, the fashion discounter opened 31 new stores and modernized 27 existing locations. At the Rathaus Galerie in Essen, the chain reached a milestone with the opening of its 2,000th store.

Takko Fashion plans to open up to 120 new stores over the course of the year as part of its long-term SHINE 2028 strategy, which the company launched in 2025 with the goal of opening approximately 300 new stores within three years.

In parallel with this expansion, the company is investing in the modernization of its existing store network across Europe. The retailer is also building a new logistics center spanning more than 60,000 m² in Salzgitter, which is scheduled to become operational in the second half of 2027.