Nike drops wholesale partners in China: a risky shift towards direct sales

Nike is making a radical shift in China: starting in January 2027, the sports giant will stop selling online through wholesale partners. The move will effectively exclude thousands of sellers who offer Nike products on Chinese e-commerce platforms. A smart choice, or will it only worsen the relationship with China?

Only through its own channels

Nike’s revenue in Greater China fell by 17% in the past quarter, an even steeper decline than the 10% drop in the previous quarter. China thus remains a cause for concern: the market, which accounts for 14% of Nike’s total revenue, is currently dominated by local players such as Anta (Puma and Fila) and Li Ning, while foreign brands like On and Hoka gain ground.