Zalando moves jobs from Berlin to Romania

Zalando is implementing further cost-cutting measures at its headquarters in Berlin. At the same time, the retailer opens a new “multifunctional office” in Bucharest, Romania, to which jobs are also being relocated from Germany.

New location in Romania

Back in March, Zalando announced it would cut about 150 to 200 jobs. Ultimately, a voluntary separation program was implemented, according to Handelsblatt: the company offered employees severance pay through June 30 if they chose to leave voluntarily. And they did so eagerly: well over 200 employees applied, forcing Zalando to reject some of the requests.