Inditex’s budget chain Lefties to make its British debut in Liverpool

Lefties, the budget fashion chain owned by Zara’s parent company Inditex, is coming to the United Kingdom at the end of August, with its first store opening in Liverpool, while two additional openings are already planned. It will be the retailer’s 20th market.

No rush

Lefties’ first UK location will open in late August at the Liverpool ONE indoor shopping center. A second location will follow in early October at the Lakeside shopping center in Essex, and a third store will open in November at the Metrocentre in Gateshead. Inditex has confirmed this. Director Xavier Ruz says the retailer is in no rush to open many stores and wants to learn from the first three UK locations before pursuing further growth.