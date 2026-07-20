Zeeman reaches agreement on closing Spanish stores

Zeeman will ultimately close 13 stores in Spain, rather than the planned 15. The Dutch textile discounter has reached an agreement with the unions on the collective layoff plan.

Social agreement

Zeeman’s initial restructuring plan for Spain called for the closure of 15 stores. Following negotiations between management and employee representatives, the number of affected stores has been reduced to 13, according to Spanish media reports. As a result, the number of layoffs will also be lower. The company has reached an agreement with the unions regarding the terms for employees affected by the collective layoff procedure.

In May of this year, Zeeman announced that it would make significant cuts to its European store network following disappointing financial results. The chain is also ceasing operations in Portugal and Austria. The retailer is facing increasing competition from Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Temu and Shein, amid a challenging environment marked by rising costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and cautious shoppers.