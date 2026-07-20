Primark launches major price offensive

In 19 markets, Primark is lowering the prices of hundreds of popular items in women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion. With a new campaign, the retailer aims to continue positioning itself as a leader in affordable fashion.

Fall/winter collection

“Iconic Value” is the tagline for the new pricing campaign that Primark is launching on July 20 across the 19 markets where the chain operates, in stores and via radio, social media, and digital channels. The new prices apply to new collections in stores and will remain in effect for this year’s entire new fall/winter collection. Items such as jeans, pajamas, leggings, sweatshirts, and sweatpants have become more affordable.

The price cuts come at a time when Primark is seeing families watching their budgets more closely than ever. They are also accompanied by investments and improvements in quality, fit, and style across the entire product range, so that customers get even more value for their money, the retailer says in a press release.

“Customers can trust Primark”

“Value matters to customers today more than ever and for more than fifty years customers have trusted us as the destination on the high street for great value fashion at prices you can’t find anywhere else” says Matt Houston, Chief Customer Officer at Primark. “We want to continue to lead the way in shaping what affordable fashion looks like and give our customers the confidence that they can always trust Primark for the very best prices but without compromising on style or on quality.”

In-store, clearer signage guides shoppers to the key collections featuring the “Iconic Value” branding. Simplified and streamlined product ranges also make it easier to find the best deals.