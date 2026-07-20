And the real winner of the World Cup is… Adidas

Sportswear manufacturer Adidas sold four times as many football jerseys during the recent World Cup as it did during the previous tournament. Sales of footballs also doubled, the company told Bloomberg News.

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Adidas expects World Cup-related revenue to total approximately 1.5 billion euros, CEO Björn Gulden said in a statement. That figure is at the high end of expectations. The brand had a dominant presence during the tournament, while rival Nike stood virtually offside.

After all, finalists Spain and Argentina both played in Adidas jerseys on Sunday evening, as did the referees. A total of 14 teams played in Adidas kits. Mexico’s jerseys were the bestsellers, the company reported, followed by those of Spain and Argentina. That could still change following Spain’s victory: Spanish fans are expected to continue buying jerseys in droves over the coming days to celebrate the World Cup.