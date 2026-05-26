Zeeman is closing dozens of stores and withdrawing from two countries

Textile discounter Zeeman plans to make significant cuts to its European store network in the coming years. The most drastic decision concerns Portugal and Austria: all thirteen stores will close their doors before the end of this year.

Exit from Portugal and Austria

After the retailer closed 24 stores in 2025, another 127 locations will disappear by 2028. Because Zeeman is opening new stores at the same time, the total store portfolio will shrink by about sixty stores on a net basis. The move follows an “extensive assessment of profitability and opportunities,” the Dutch chain writes in its annual report.

Zeeman now explicitly refers to Portugal and Austria as “pilot markets” that proved to have insufficient potential. In addition, there is a logistical issue regarding Austria. Due to the planned restructuring of the German network, transport to Austria would become too inefficient. In Germany, Zeeman will now focus on North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin. As a result, less profitable German stores will be phased out over the coming years; the first twelve will close as early as 2026.

A restructuring is also underway in France and Spain. While Zeeman had been actively expanding there in recent years, 39 stores in both countries combined will now close. At the same time, the chain is strengthening local management and increasing marketing efforts to boost brand awareness.

Challenges outside the Benelux

Especially outside the Benelux, the stores are performing below expectations. In the home markets of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, revenue still grew by 3% last year, above the market average. In Germany and France, revenue growth lagged behind. Total revenue rose modestly from 969 million euros to 984 million euros.

The sluggish international performance is also weighing heavily on the bottom line. In 2025, Zeeman posted a net loss of 12.5 million euros, compared to a loss of 5.5 million euros a year earlier. In 2023, the retailer still achieved a net profit of over 10 million euros. The operating result (EBIT), adjusted for exceptional items, did improve.

Chinese discounters increase pressure

CEO Erik-Jan Mares describes 2025 as a transitional year. “In 2025, it was necessary to make choices. Despite rising costs, challenging market conditions, and geopolitical uncertainty, we have taken steps forward in the development of Zeeman.”

In its annual report, Zeeman explicitly points to Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Temu and Shein as sources of additional competitive pressure. These discounters are rapidly gaining market share, particularly in Germany and France. According to Mares, the retailer must invest and cut costs simultaneously: “Today’s reality demands short-term focus, while we continue to build on our sustainable ambitions.”

“Will take several years”

Zeeman has invested heavily in its operations in recent years. The distribution center was mechanized, stores received technological upgrades, and the online platform was revamped. At the same time, the retailer is tightening its profitability requirements for stores.

In addition, Zeeman aims to adopt a more professional approach to sustainability and reporting. In 2025, the retailer expanded its secondhand clothing assortment and extended its living wage program to cover more than 12,000 people in the supply chain. Zeeman also developed a climate transition plan designed to lead to further reductions in its climate impact starting in 2026.

For 2026, the retailer remains committed to store renovations, optimizing the store network, expanding the product range, and reducing costs in logistics, transportation, and stores. Outside the Benelux, Zeeman aims to further improve performance, according to Mares: “We’re on the right track, but getting back on our feet is a process that will take several years.”