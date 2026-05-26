Son of Mango founder steps down amid murder allegations

Jonathan Andic, who is suspected of murdering his father Isak, the founder of Mango, is temporarily stepping down as vice chairman of the group to focus on his defense. He continues to maintain his innocence.

“Baseless accusation”

In a message to staff, Jonathan Andic announced that he is temporarily stepping down from his role as vice chairman of the company to focus on his defense. Last week, he was arrested on suspicion of murdering his father and released after posting bail of one million euros. The suspect, who maintains his innocence, calls it “the most serious, unjust, and baseless accusation anyone can face,” according to Spanish media.

“The attention and focus that my defense in the trial currently requires do not allow me to maintain the high level of dedication that my role in the company demands. For this reason, and out of a sense of responsibility, I have decided to temporarily step down from my position at Mango, while maintaining my involvement in other family, business, and social projects,” the statement said.

Mango founder Isak Andic fell into a 150-meter-deep ravine on December 14, 2024, during a hike on Montserrat, near Barcelona, with his eldest son. It was initially considered an accident, but after contradictory statements from the son, the investigation was reopened. He is said to have had disagreements with his father regarding the management of the company and the inheritance.