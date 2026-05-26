Benetton cuts losses: break-even in sight

Benetton Group has managed to significantly reduce its losses in 2025 and is aiming to break even in the current fiscal year. While the Italian fashion group was still in the red by 230 million euros in 2024, the loss has now been limited to 33 million euros.

New leadership

Following the heavy losses of 2024, Edizione, the Benetton family’s holding company, intervened financially and operationally. CEO Alessandro Renon was replaced in June 2024 by Claudio Sforza, who immediately initiated a restructuring. Sforza streamlined both the retail network and partnerships with wholesale partners.