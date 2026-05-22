Richemont sells more jewelry in turbulent times

Despite global economic uncertainty, demand for jewelry remains strong, according to luxury group Richemont. The owner of brands such as Cartier and Delvaux closed its fiscal year with better-than-expected results.

Long-term outlook

Richemont closed its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with growth amid challenging market conditions. Revenue rose by 5% to 22.42 billion euros, while net profit increased by 27% to 3.5 billion euros. In the fourth quarter, growth accelerated to 13% on a constant currency basis. Chairman Johann Rupert warns that global uncertainty persists, particularly regarding the Middle East, but also emphasizes that Richemont relies on a long-term orientation, strong and distinctive brands, and strict operational discipline to ensure appeal and sustainable value.