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Written by Jorg Snoeck
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Richemont sells more jewelry in turbulent times

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Fashion22 May, 2026
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Despite global economic uncertainty, demand for jewelry remains strong, according to luxury group Richemont. The owner of brands such as Cartier and Delvaux closed its fiscal year with better-than-expected results.

Long-term outlook

Richemont closed its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with growth amid challenging market conditions. Revenue rose by 5% to 22.42 billion euros, while net profit increased by 27% to 3.5 billion euros. In the fourth quarter, growth accelerated to 13% on a constant currency basis. Chairman Johann Rupert warns that global uncertainty persists, particularly regarding the Middle East, but also emphasizes that Richemont relies on a long-term orientation, strong and distinctive brands, and strict operational discipline to ensure appeal and sustainable value.

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