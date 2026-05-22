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Written by Jorg Snoeck
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Ralph Lauren hits $8 billion in revenue

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Fashion22 May, 2026
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Ralph Lauren reports better-than-expected results and surpasses the $8 billion revenue mark for the first time. Stronger growth in the fourth quarter, driven by Asia and robust direct-to-consumer channels, boosted the annual figures.

Growth in all regions

For the full fiscal year 2026, net revenue rose 14.6% to $8.11 billion (€6.99 billion), representing 11.8% growth on a constant-currency basis. Net profit came in at 941.10 million US dollars (810.81 million euros), compared to 742.90 million US dollars (640 million euros) a year earlier. Performance exceeded market expectations.

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