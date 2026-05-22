Kiabi launches a recruitment campaign ahead of the opening of three stores in Belgium

With three new store openings in Shopping Cora malls, the French fashion chain Kiabi is accelerating its expansion in Belgium. The retailer is launching a recruitment campaign to attract store associates.

New expansion phase

Kiabi had already announced at least six store openings in Belgium by the end of last year: five of them at former Cora locations, where the fashion chain previously operated shop-in-shops. In the meantime, the stores in Hornu, Woluwe, and Ciney (the latter is not a Cora location) have successfully opened: from the very first days, the three stores saw a large influx of customers, confirming the brand’s appeal and customers’ enthusiasm for these new locations, the company reports.

A new expansion phase is now planned with the upcoming opening of three new stores in Rocourt, La Louvière, and Messancy. In connection with these openings, Kiabi is launching an extensive recruitment campaign to assemble the local teams. The retailer aims to hire 6 to 8 employees in Rocourt and Messancy, and 8 to 10 employees in La Louvière. The job openings will be posted on the company’s career website on May 26.

Kiabi has been present in Belgium since 2016, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and currently operates 16 stores and a successful online shop there.