Reebok owner acquires Lee and plans IPO with a new “Wall Street CEO”

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the company behind brands such as Reebok, Champion, and Brooks Brothers, plans to go public within the next twelve months. To that end, the company is also appointing a new leader—a true “Wall Street CEO.” At the same time, the group is acquiring the jeans brand Lee.

Third attempt

Founder Jamie Salter is stepping aside to take on the role of executive chairman, while Matt Maddox, former CEO of Wynn Resorts, will become the new CEO. “There’s no doubt that Matt is absolutely a great Wall Street CEO,” Salter told CNBC.