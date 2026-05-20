“Vinted users saved 21.6 billion euros on fashion purchases”

Three-quarters of orders on Vinted have prevented the purchase of a new item. As a result, users of the secondhand platform have saved billions of euros on fashion purchases.

Shift in purchasing behavior

Buyers on Vinted collectively saved 21.6 billion euros on adult fashion items in 2025. They paid an average of 72% less than the original retail price. This has led to a structural shift in buying behavior: 88% of users check the app first before making new purchases. 76% of purchases on Vinted prevented the purchase of a new item. This is according to the new Impact Report 2025 that Vinted just published.

63% of buyers say that Vinted helps them better manage household expenses, and just as many (63%) say that it allows them to treat themselves or their families more often. 31% of members use the savings for daily necessities such as food and bills.

The “Vinted Equation”

In 2025, 10.8 billion euros flowed directly back to sellers on Vinted. 52% of them list items for sale to prevent them from being thrown away, while 42% want to recoup some money on unworn clothing. About half use the money earned to make their next purchase on Vinted. 41% consider the resale value before buying something new, and 56% take better care of their belongings because they know they can sell them later.

Secondhand shopping can make a real difference for people’s finances and for the climate, argues the secondhand platform, which refers to the “Vinted Equation”: “When second-hand is an easy and more affordable option, people choose it time and time again – and it happens to be a great choice for the climate too. €21.6 billion saved by our members in a single year and 1,607 kilotonnes of CO₂e avoided shows what’s possible when millions of people make that choice, one transaction at a time,” says Sustainability Director Marianne Gybels.

The Lithuanian secondhand platform saw its revenue rise by 38% to 1.1 billion euros in 2025, partly due to the introduction of new product categories, such as electronics and household goods, and the expansion into three new countries.