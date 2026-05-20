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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Salomon owner grows with double digits, even outside of China

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Fashion20 May, 2026

Amer Sports, the parent company of brands such as Salomon, Arc’teryx, and Wilson, reported strong growth in the first quarter and raised its full-year forecast. Revenue rose by a third, thanks in part to strong performance in China and growing demand for outdoor and sports apparel.

Winning global market share

Amer Sports ’ revenue rose by 32% to $1.95 billion (€1.81 billion), while the gross margin improved by 210 basis points to 59.9%. Notably, growth is no longer dependent on a single brand. The Technical Apparel (featuring Arc’teryx) and Outdoor Performance (featuring Salomon) divisions, in particular, posted impressive figures.

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