Salomon owner grows with double digits, even outside of China

Amer Sports, the parent company of brands such as Salomon, Arc’teryx, and Wilson, reported strong growth in the first quarter and raised its full-year forecast. Revenue rose by a third, thanks in part to strong performance in China and growing demand for outdoor and sports apparel.

Winning global market share

Amer Sports ’ revenue rose by 32% to $1.95 billion (€1.81 billion), while the gross margin improved by 210 basis points to 59.9%. Notably, growth is no longer dependent on a single brand. The Technical Apparel (featuring Arc’teryx) and Outdoor Performance (featuring Salomon) divisions, in particular, posted impressive figures.