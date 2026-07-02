Chanel acquires “world’s oldest shirtmaker” Charvet

Chanel acquires Charvet, France’s oldest shirtmaker—and, according to the company, even the oldest in the world. The acquisition follows a successful collaboration between Chanel Creative Director Matthieu Blazy and Charvet.

Preserving craftsmanship

For Blazy’s debut collection, Chanel and Charvet had already collaborated on a long-sleeved cotton shirt, which went on sale in Parisian stores in March for 3,900 euros and sold out in no time. Charvet was also involved in the recently presented resort collection in Biarritz.